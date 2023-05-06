King Charles III, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as ruler of the United Kingdom will be crowned as the British monarch today, May 6. Ahead of his coronation ceremony, did you know that King Charles III is the head of not only the United Nations but also 14 other countries? These include Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Jamaica, Bahamas, Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, and Belize. King Charles III Coronation: Prince Harry, Andrew to Have No Formal Role at Coronation of King Charles.

King Charles III Is Head of State of the Following Countries

