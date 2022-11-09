Kirill Stremousov, Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region, has died. As per reports, the Russian-installed deputy head of Ukraine's southern Kherson region has died due to a car accident. However, the official says the cause of death has not been specified yet. Further details awaited. Also Read | Russia Blocks Facebook Amid War With Ukraine.

