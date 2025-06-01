An 85-year-old woman was hospitalised with head injuries after a violent purse-snatching robbery in California’s Lakewood on April 30, 2025. Surveillance video shows the woman walking on the 5400 block of Hayter Avenue when a juvenile suspect approached her from behind and forcefully yanked her purse, throwing her to the ground. A neighbour said the attacker used brass knuckles to strike the woman before grabbing her bag. She sustained a serious head injury requiring 16 stitches and spent a week in the hospital. The suspect fled the scene but was arrested on May 19. His identity is being withheld due to his age. The incident has shaken the neighborhood, with residents expressing fear over the brazenness of the attack. The case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. California: Fresno Cop Fatally Shoots Woman After Hostage Standoff; Video Shows Suspect Ignoring Repeated Commands to Drop Knife.

Woman Attacked in Lakewood

NEW: 85-year-old woman hospitalized after being punched with brass knuckles and faceplanting while getting robbed by a teen in Lakewood, California. Horiffic. The woman was walking when the teen confronted her and yanked her purse. "The [victim’s] daughter said he had brass… pic.twitter.com/QFiMALOCY0 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 30, 2025

