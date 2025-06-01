California’s Fresno police have released bodycam footage from an April 10 incident showing the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Joanna Lopez, who held a 68-year-old woman hostage with a knife near a bus stop on Blackstone Avenue. The tense standoff lasted about 90 seconds, during which an officer issued six commands for Lopez to drop the knife. Using the woman as a human shield, Lopez ignored warnings, prompting the officer to fire a single shot from 10–20 feet away, striking her in the head. The hostage was unharmed. The weapon was later identified as a 6-inch carving knife. The incident remains under investigation and is being reviewed by multiple oversight agencies, including the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office. US Shooting Incident: 2 Dead, 9 Injured As Gunfire Erupts at Event With 200 Teens in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park (Watch Videos).

Cop Fatally Shoots Woman in Fresno

NEW: Fresno police release bodycam footage of an officer firing at a knife-wielding suspect who was holding an innocent woman hostage. Insane shot. 39-year-old Joanna Lopez was filmed holding a woman hostage with a knife to her neck. The officer was seen strategically waiting… pic.twitter.com/3piQIDgS83 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)