A leaked document from US Pentagon alleged that Israel’s foreign intelligence service Mossad encouraged the country’s citizens to participate in the mass protests against the Benjamin Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul, according to The New York Times and The Washington Post. Israel-Palestine Conflict: Israeli Military Hits Gaza With Airstrikes As PM Benjamin Netanyahu Vows To Extract ‘Heavy Price From Enemies’.

Mossad Behind Anti-Netanyahu Protests?

NEW 🚨 Leaked US document alleges that Israel’s spy agency Mossad encouraged protests against the Netanyahu government’s judicial overhaul, NY Times and Washington Post reported. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) April 9, 2023

