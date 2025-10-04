A massive fire was started during a drone show in China's Hunan Province recently. It is reported that huge sparks fell from the sky during the drone fireworks show in Liuyang. The incident occurred on October 2 at the Liuyang Sky Theater along the Liuyang River in Hunan province. Multiple videos of the incident have surfaced online. According to a report in Particle.news, sparks from pyrotechnics allegedly ignited dry vegetation on a nearby mountain and forest, thereby prompting a rapid response. It is reported that the drones malfunctioned during the fireworks show in Liuyang, thereby dropping sparks and embers onto the crowd. The sparks further ignited small grass fires during the drone-fireworks show in Liuyang. Luckily, firefighters acted swiftly and quickly put out the fires, with no injuries reported. Video Showing Testing of High-Speed Hyperloop Train in China Capable of Travelling 200 km in 9 Minutes Goes Viral, Elon Musk Says ‘We Should Do It in America’.

Sparks Fall From Sky During the Drone Fireworks Show in China's Liuyang

Whoahh! I don't think this was planned! Huge sparks fall from the sky during the drone fireworks show in Liuyang, China 😮 No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/dBhz2FNAus — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) October 3, 2025

Video of Liuyang Fireworks Show Turning Into Disaster Goes Viral

📹 The Liuyang Fireworks Show Disaster pic.twitter.com/kp9Pph0Zej — Kagan.Dunlap (@Kagan_M_Dunlap) October 4, 2025

Drones Ignite Small Grass Fires at Drone-Fireworks Show in Liuyang

China: Drones malfunctioned, dropping sparks and embers onto the crowd like a meteor shower, igniting small grass fires at a drone-fireworks show in Liuyang. Firefighters quickly put out the fires, no injuries reported. Cause still under investigation. pic.twitter.com/R3ak65c4Ai — Clash Report (@clashreport) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Particle.news), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

