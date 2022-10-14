UK Prime Minister Liz Truss addressed a press conference after she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as Chancellor amid the ongoing chaos following the mini budget. Downing Street had earlier announced that former foreign secretary and Conservative leadership contender Jeremy Hunt has been named Chancellor. Truss is under pressure to rescue her administration.

Watch Live Streaming:

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister @TrussLiz hosts a press conference: 14 October 2022 https://t.co/iqppVBhORM — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)