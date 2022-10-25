On Tuesday, outgoing UK PM Liz Truss gave a statement outside 10 Downing Street. In her statement, Truss said, "Our country continues to battle through a storm. I believe in Britain and the British people and I know that brighter days lie ahead." In another statement, Truss said that that they must support Ukraine in its brave fight against Putin's aggression. "Ukraine must prevail&we must continue to strengthen our nation's defences. That's what I've been striving to achieve&I wish Rishi Sunak every success for good of our country," outgoing PM Liz Truss added. Liz Truss Congratulates New UK PM Rishi Sunak, Says ‘You Have My Full Support’.

I Wish Rishi Sunak Every Success for Good of Our Country

