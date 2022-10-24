On Monday, Liz Truss, former UK PM, who stepped down as the PM of the United Kingdom on October 20th, congratulated Rishi Sunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and UK's next Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter, Truss in a congratulatory tweet said, "You have my full support." Earlier in the day, Rishi Sunak became the First Indian-Origin UK Prime Minister after he was elected as the leader of the Conservative Party.

Liz Truss Congratulates Rishi Sunak

Liz Truss, who stepped down as the PM of the United Kingdom on October 20th, congratulates #RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and UK's next Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/KyGuwRzhCc — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2022

You Have My Full Support

Congratulations @RishiSunak on being appointed as Leader of the Conservative Party and our next Prime Minister. You have my full support. — Liz Truss (@trussliz) October 24, 2022

