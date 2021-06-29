Maldives to Resume Visa on Arrival For Tourists Travelling From South Asia From July 15:

#Maldives will restart issuing of on arrival tourist visa starting 15th July to tourists travelling from South Asia. Tourists need a negative #PCR result to enter Maldives. Further details will follow accordingly. #VisitMaldives @visitmaldives — Ministry of Tourism (@MoTmv) June 29, 2021

