The renowned Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, who was viciously stabbed earlier this week while preaching in Sydney, Australia, urged the rioters to calm down. He further said that he had already forgiven the teenage attacker and even referred to the alleged terrorist as his ‘son’. Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel addressed the crowds that had taken to the streets of Sydney in the wake of the horrific attack that was caught on camera and that authorities have referred to as ‘a terrorist attack’ in his first public address since the incident. The latter delivered the message from his hospital bed. In the audio sermon made public early on Thursday, April 18, 2024, by Wakeley's Christ The Good Shepherd Church, Emmanuel stated, “The Lord Jesus never taught us to fight. The Lord Jesus never taught us to retaliate”, His four-minute speech ended with him urging his followers to "reflect" on how Christ has affected their lives. Who Is Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel? All You Need to Know About the Priest Stabbed at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Australia's Sydney.

Mar Mari Emmanuel Audio Message

Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel Stabbed Multiple Times During Service

UPDATE: Christian preacher Mar Mari Emmanuel has been stabbed in a church in western Sydney, Australia. Four people have been stabbed in total, according to Sky News Australia https://t.co/CpeO7SKsD4 — Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)