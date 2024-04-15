Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, the target of the recent attack at Christ The Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, Sydney, is a prominent figure within the Assyrian Orthodox Church. Throughout the pandemic, he garnered attention for his outspoken criticism of lockdowns and the mRNA vaccine rollout. With a substantial online following, Emmanuel's sermons often delve into controversial topics, including politics and social issues. Known for his fiery rhetoric and conservative Christian views, he has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on platforms like YouTube. His international travels, including a trip to Arizona, US, underscore his commitment to spreading biblical teachings. The recent stabbing incident, which occurred during a church service, shocked worshippers and was captured on a livestream, sparking immediate apprehension of the alleged attacker and a subsequent police response. Sydney Church Stabbing: Chaos Prevails in Australia After Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, Devotees Stabbed During Mass (Watch Video).

About Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel

Who is Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel? “In our time and age, we believe the most important and fundamental insight is coming into the truth. The world bombards the human race with so much information, quite often we lose our orientation in discerning the lie from the truth.” Bishop… pic.twitter.com/jjARifEZy6 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)