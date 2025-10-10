Venezuelan politician Maria Corina Machado was visibly emotional and her voice trembling as she learned she had won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. In a video released by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, Machado repeatedly exclaimed, “Oh my God… I have no words,” after Kristian Berg Harpviken, Director of the Nobel Institute, informed her of the award, moments before it was announced, over a phone call. She described the prize as “the achievement of a whole society,” emphasising that she is only one person in a broader democratic movement. Machado expressed deep gratitude to the committee and said it may take her time to fully grasp the honour. The 58-year-old was recognised for her tireless efforts in promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela. Who Is Maria Corina Machado? From Age to Political Career, Key Facts About the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Winner.

Maria Corina Machado Gets Emotional After Winning 2025 Nobel Peace Prize

“Oh my god… I have no words.” Listen to the emotional moment this year’s laureate Maria Corina Machado finds out she has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Kristian Berg Harpviken, Director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, shared the news with her directly before it was… pic.twitter.com/OCUpNz752k — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of The Nobel Prize). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

