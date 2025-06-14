Vance Luther Boelter, 57, has allegedly been identified as the suspect in the recent targeted shootings at the homes of Minnesota lawmakers Melissa Hortman and John Hoffman, according to sources. Boelter was appointed to the Governor’s Workforce Development Board in 2019 by Governor Tim Walz and previously served on the Governor’s Workforce Development Council under former Governor Mark Dayton in 2016. Melissa Hortman Dies: Democratic Lawmaker, Her Husband Killed in Minnesota Shooting.

Suspect Behind ‘Targeted’ Minnesota Shooting Identified As Vance Boelter

BREAKING: Minnesota shooting suspect identified as Vance Boelter, who served on Governor Walz' Workforce Development Board until 2023 - NYP pic.twitter.com/KRNnaRmkXq — BNO News (@BNONews) June 14, 2025

