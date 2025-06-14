Melissa Hortman, the Democratic leader in the Minnesota House, was shot and killed along with her husband by a gunman in their house in Minnesota, US, on Saturday morning, June 14. Mellisa, along with State Senator John Hoffman, were shot at in their house by an unidentified gunman impersonating a police officer. "My good friend and colleague, Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, were shot and killed early this morning in what appears to be a politically motivated assassination. Our state has lost a great leader and I lost the dearest of friends," Walz said later Saturday morning at a news conference," Governor Tim Walz said. Minnesota Shooting: 3 Shot at As Suspect Impersonating Cop Opens Fire at Homes of Democratic Lawmakers in US, Shelter in Place Order Issued.

Melissa Hortman Dies in Minnesota Shooting

BREAKING: Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman (D) and her husband killed in shooting, Governor Walz says pic.twitter.com/uwLe2YhNyX — BNO News (@BNONews) June 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)