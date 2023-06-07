Missouri has passed a law that prohibits transgender girls from taking part in female sports teams at schools. It further banned gender-affirming care for minors. The law will reportedly come into effect from August 28. Following this, Missouri healthcare providers cannot prescribe gender-affirming treatments for teenagers and children. Most adults still have access to transgender health care under the law, but Medicaid will not cover it. Chelsea Mitchell Sues Connecticut: 'Fastest Girl' in US State Launches Legal Fight After Losing Over 20 Races to Transgender Athletes.

Missouri Prohibits Trans Girls From Female Sports:

