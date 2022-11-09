Twitter owner Elon Musk has killed 'official' checkmarks for high-profile accounts just hours after the microblogging site started to roll out. The decision came a day after Twitter said that it would denote high-profile accounts in a way distinctive from the blue checkmark, which is now available to all Twitter Blue subscribers. Interestingly, Twitter has begun to roll out new badges that identify particular categories of official accounts, including government accounts, major media outlets and some public figures. In a tweet, Elon Musk said, "I just killed it." Elon Musk Begins Crackdown on ‘Impersonators’, Says ‘Twitter Accounts Engaging in Impersonation Without Specifying ’Parody’ To Be Suspended Without Warning’.

Elon Musk Kills ‘Official’ Checkmarks for High-Profile Accounts

I just killed it — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 9, 2022

Checkmarks for High-Profile Accounts Killed

Elon Musk kills ‘official’ checkmarks for high-profile accounts just hours after they roll out https://t.co/WGV7okltqh — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) November 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)