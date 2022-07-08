US President Joe Biden said "End of quote. Repeat the line. Women are not without electoral... or political power."

MORE - White House Assistant Press Secretary says Biden has said "let me repeat that line" and not "repeat the line".https://t.co/Ye1Thxjmi7 — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)