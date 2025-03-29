A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck central Myanmar on Friday, followed by a 6.4 aftershock, with tremors felt as far as Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, and China. A viral video from China’s Yunnan province shows a terrifying scene where people were swept away by a massive wave of water from a rooftop pool. The tsunami-like wave, triggered by the earthquake’s tremors, engulfed people as they tried to flee. The shocking footage highlights the quake’s impact beyond Myanmar, causing panic in neighboring regions. Authorities are assessing damage while rescue efforts continue in Myanmar, where over 255 people have died, and many remain trapped under collapsed buildings. Myanmar Earthquake: At Least 255 Killed, Several Others Feared Dead Under Collapsed Buildings.

People Swept Away by Rooftop Pool Water in Yunnan

WATCH 🚨 People swept away as rooftop pool overflows during earthquake in Yunnan, China pic.twitter.com/TqNq149SmV — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) March 29, 2025

Now what would you call that- THE POOL TSUNAMI! During the #earthquake people swept away by a massive amount of water that poured down reportedly from a rooftop swimming pool. The video is said to be of Yunaan, China.#Yunaan #earthquakebangkok #EarthquakeAlert pic.twitter.com/hQKZilpl0c — Payal Mohindra (@payal_mohindra) March 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)