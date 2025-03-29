A devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck near Mandalay, Myanmar, on Friday, killing at least 255 people, with thousands feared trapped under collapsed buildings. The government has declared a state of emergency in Mandalay, Sagaing, Magway, northeastern Shan, and Bago regions. Blood donations are in high demand as rescue efforts intensify. The United Nations has allocated USD 5 million for relief operations. Myanmar, situated in an active earthquake belt, often experiences tremors in remote areas, but this disaster has severely impacted urban regions. Rescue teams are racing against time to save survivors amid widespread devastation. Myanmar Earthquake Update: State of Emergency Declared in Its Capital After 7.7 Magnitude Quake Hits Country’s Second Largest City.

Myanmar Earthquake

BREAKING: At least 255 people in Myanmar have died in earthquake, with toll expected to rise. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) March 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)