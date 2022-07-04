National Independence Day Parade is underway in Washington DC to mark USA's 246th birthday. The 4th of July in America mark as Independence Day. On this day US people celebrate with great enthusiasm throughout the country.

See Pics:

National Independence Day Parade underway in Washington DC to mark US's 246th birthday. pic.twitter.com/SxazgW8uUt — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)