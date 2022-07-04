Fourth of July is a federal holiday in the US to celebrate Independence Day. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm throughout the country. Here is a collection of Happy 4th of July 2022 wishes, Happy Fourth of July 2022 images, US Independence Day 2022 HD wallpapers, 4th of July images, Fourth of July 2022 messages for WhatsApp and Facebook, status and quotes for other social media platforms and messaging apps.

The Independence Day celebrations were first held on July 4, 1777, in Philadelphia. Later in 1778, George Washington issued double rations of rum to all his soldiers to mark the anniversary of the independence. As you celebrate the US Independence Day on the Fourth of July, we at LatestLY have curated HD Images and wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings for the day to all your near and dear ones.

Fireworks are an essential part of the celebrations in the entire country. From Boston to Washington, spectacular fireworks are organised along with food trucks and games for the people to participate in the grand celebrations. People come out to celebrate together with other people as they enjoy great pomp and show on the streets. Here are beautiful HD images and wallpapers you can download and share with your friends and family as greetings for the Fourth of July.

WhatsApp Message Reads: 4th of July Is the Day to Remember the Sacrifices of Patriots Who Brought Freedom to the USA. Let Us Pray for Their Souls and Work for the Advancement of the Country. Best Happy Independence Day Wishes to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Come Together to Make America a Better Place for Tomorrow, to Handover the Country to the Next Generation With a Beautiful Future. Happy Fourth of July.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Fireworks of Pride, Solitude, Glory and Love for Your Country Dwell in Your heart. Here’s Wishing You a Happy 4th of July!

WhatsApp Message Reads: With the Deepest Regard and Everlasting Gratitude, We Salute the American Heroes and the United States of America. We Hope Your 4th of July Celebrations Are Explosively Fun!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Lots of Love to My Fellow Americans on This Glorious Independence Day. Happy Fourth of July!

The declaration of independence took place in the year 1776. On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favour of independence and two days later, delegates from 13 colonies adopted the declaration of independence drafted by Thomas Jefferson. Since then, every year, the people in the US celebrate Independence Day every Fourth of July. Here are HD images and wallpapers you can download and send to greet your loved ones on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Independence Day 2022 in the US!

