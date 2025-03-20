A 15-foot sinkhole has opened on westbound I-80 near a construction zone, forcing traffic detours at Exit 34. The New Jersey Department of Transportation warned that closures could last up to two months as repairs continue. Officials say the area, known for underground voids, has experienced repeated collapses, with eastbound lanes already undergoing repairs. The sinkhole, which formed in the median, adds to growing concerns about the structural integrity of one of America’s busiest highways. Drivers have been urged to seek alternate routes as crews assess the damage. Giant Sinkhole Appears in Merthyr Tydfil Residential Area Threatening To Swallow Homes, Pictures From Welsh Town in UK Go Viral.

Massive 15-Foot Sinkhole Opens on I-80 in New Jersey

🚨🇺🇸 15-FOOT SINKHOLE SWALLOWS I-80 IN NEW JERSEY A massive 15-by-15-foot sinkhole just opened on Interstate 80 in Wharton, New Jersey, forcing westbound traffic to detour at Exit 34. William Kroth, Sterling Hill Mining Museum: "The underground is basically Swiss cheese."… https://t.co/rNZvtEbncq pic.twitter.com/KbapBejwSk — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) March 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)