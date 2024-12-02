People of the Merthyr Tydfil residential area were left horrified when they found a huge sinkhole, estimated to be around 60ft, open up on a street and pavement near their homes. According to reports, the cul-de-sac has been closed, and around 30 homes on the residential estate have been evacuated after the sinkhole opened up on Sunday. Many feared that they would end up losing their homes due to the huge sinkhole. The cause of the sinkhole is yet to be detected and confirmed. However, it is believed that the culvert, a structure allowing water to pass under the roads, collapsed, which created the sinkhole. The huge sinkhole threatens to swallow homes in the surroundings, and residents have been urged to avoid the area. Pictures of the giant sinkhole from the Welsh town in the UK go viral. View them below. Ahmedabad Rains: Huge Sinkhole Appears As Road Collapses in Shela Area After Heavy Rainfall Lashes Gujarat's Capital City (Watch Video).

Giant Sinkhole Appears in Merthyr Tydfil

Council officers and Police have been onsite at Nant Morlais, Pant all morning working with other agencies at the site of a sinkhole. No further help or support is needed at this time but thank you to everyone who has offered it. ‼️ Safety is our main priority ‼️ To allow… pic.twitter.com/Gq5Lt28HtQ — Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council (@MerthyrCBC) December 1, 2024

Huge Sinkhole Appears in Welsh Town in UK

People are being urged to stay away from a sink hole in front of a house at Nant Morlais, Pant, Merthyr, Wales: pic.twitter.com/rXEXE3jaH9 — Robert Smart (@evzulu) December 1, 2024

