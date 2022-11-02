South Korean fighter jets on Wednesday conducted air-to-surface missile tests in response to North Korean missile launches. The fighter jets fired three precision-guided missiles north of the maritime border. Earlier today, South Korea issued an air raid alert after North Korea launched more than 10 missiles off its eastern and western coasts. North Korea Fires Seven More Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea, Raising Today’s Total to 10.

South Korea Fires Three Missiles:

NEW: South Korean fighter jets fire 3 missiles north of the maritime border in show of force against North Korea - Yonhap — BNO News (@BNONews) November 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)