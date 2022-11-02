North Korea on Wednesday fired seven more short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea. The total number of missiles fired by North Korea now stands at ten. The missile launch now has prompted South Korea to issue an air raid alert. South Korea Issues Air Raid Alert After North Fires Three Short-Range Ballistic Missiles.

North Korea Fires Ballistic Missiles Towards Sea:

BREAKING: North Korea fires 7 more missiles towards the sea, raising today's total to 10 - Yonhap

