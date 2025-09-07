A dramatic video of a sand rescue in Newport Beach in California has gone viral, amassing over 20 million views after being posted on X. The footage shows two children trapped waist-deep in a collapsed sand hole near the Newport Beach Pier, unable to free themselves after a wave caused the hole to partially cave in and fill with water. Onlookers initially tried to help but failed, prompting swift intervention by Newport Beach Lifeguards, who managed to pull the boys out safely. Capt. Mark Herman explained that wet sand becomes extremely heavy, making self-rescue nearly impossible. He warned of the dangers of tunneling too deep in sand. Witness Brittney Hood expressed relief, saying she couldn’t imagine the terror of a collapse but was grateful the kids were safe. Plague in California: US Resident Tests Positive for Plague After Camping Trip to Lake Tahoe .

Newport Beach Lifeguards Rescue Kids Trapped in Collapsed Sand Hole

Two kids get trapped in the sand after water entered a hole they dug at Newport Beach in California. Bystanders and eventually lifeguards jumped into action to pull the boys from the sand. “Once that sand gets wet it gets heavy. It basically buried them from their waist down.… pic.twitter.com/0CVB6RbnAt — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 6, 2025

