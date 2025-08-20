A person has tested positive for plague reportedly after being bitten by an infected flea while camping near South Lake Tahoe of California, in the US. El Dorado County’s Public Health Division announced the positive plague case on Tuesday, August 19. The health officials said that the person was recovering at home under medical care. They underlined that a detailed probe has been launched. El Dorado County said this is its first reported human case since 2020. Before this, the last confirmed cases in California were in 2015, involving two people infected in Yosemite National Park. All previous patients recovered after receiving treatment. What Is Pneumonic Plague? From Symptoms to Treatment, Everything You Need To Know About the Bacterial Lung Infection That Claimed a Life in US.

Plague in California: Man Tests Positive After Getting Bitten by Infected Flea

The plague is back. "El Dorado County health officials have been notified by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) that a South Lake Tahoe resident has tested positive for plague."https://t.co/qoQ3HugFVB — Annemarie Bonner (@ABonnerNews) August 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)