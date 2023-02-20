No woman or girl should ever have to feel unsafe in her home or community.



I am determined to stamp out domestic abuse.



As well as extra support for victims, we’re making it a priority for the police to tackle violence and bring more perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/6tl2e2Hcme— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) February 20, 2023

