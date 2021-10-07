Stockholm, October 5: The Nobel Prize in Literature 2021 will be announced shortly at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm. The official YouTube channel and website of the Nobel Prize will host live streaming of the announcement of winner(s). The live streaming will be available from 4:15 pm (Indian Standard Time). 113 Nobel Prizes in Literature have been awarded since 1901. Watch live streaming below to know who will be awarded the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature.

