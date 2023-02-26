Nokia redesigned its logo on Sunday, to change its brand identity for the first time in 60 years, including a new logo, as part of its push for aggressive growth in the telecom equipment industry. Nokia Phone Maker HMD to Set Up Production in Europe.

Check Details Here:

Nokia changes iconic logo to signal strategy shift https://t.co/bQFGwJniCJ pic.twitter.com/aU54AgZxGF — Reuters (@Reuters) February 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)