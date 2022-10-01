The United Nations Environment Programme has said that the spill on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system under the Baltic Sea have led to what is likely the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane ever recorded. The Satellite images of the methane plume above the Nord Stream leaks was released by UN Environment Programme.

Check Tweet:

Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded - UN https://t.co/jiIuFjHvwwpic.twitter.com/hIndiMiyth — Reuters (@Reuters) September 30, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)