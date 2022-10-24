North and South Korea exchanged warning fires near the West sea on Monday, accusing each other of breaching their maritime border. Tensions have grown between the two countries as North Korea conducts an unprecedented barrage of missile tests this year.

Two Koreas Exchange Warning Fires:

(URGENT) N.K. ship crosses Northern Limit Line; S. Korean military fires warning shots https://t.co/UOyNgnFtWS — Yonhap News Agency (@YonhapNews) October 23, 2022

North Korea People's Army fired 10 missiles at "South Korean ships invading the West Sea" (Yellow Sea). Looks like warning shots, rather than exchange of fire (for now) https://t.co/DoIqASwBV9 pic.twitter.com/zw7lSZmwuA — D.Emery (@DemeryUK) October 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)