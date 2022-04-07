The US Senate on Thursday confirmed Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court through voting. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson was nominated by US President Joe Biden in February, 2022. Jackson will replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as the first black woman to the United States Supreme Court.

