In a shocking incident, former Quetta commissioner Iftikhar Ahmed’s daughter, Saima Jogezai, allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on Serene Air flight ER540 at Quetta Airport on March 18. Reports suggest both father and daughter, seemingly intoxicated, misbehaved with airline staff before boarding. Saima became agitated when asked to fasten her seatbelt, verbally abusing the crew. The pilot aborted takeoff and called security as the situation escalated. Saima then physically assaulted a female flight attendant, causing a nosebleed and breaking a tooth. Airport Security Force (ASF) detained both individuals, but pressure from the Balochistan administration reportedly led to a resolution. After providing a written apology, they were released without legal action. The injured flight attendant was taken to the hospital for treatment. Pakistan: Lawyers Brutally Thrash Clients With Chairs Outside Court, Video of Violent Brawl Goes Viral.

Ex-Quetta Commissioner Daughter Assaults Air Hostess on Serene Air Flight (Disturbing Visuals)

کوئٹہ ٹواسلام آباد سیرین ایئر کی پرواز میں سابق کمشنر کوئٹہ کی بیٹی کاایئرہوسٹس پر حملہ دانت اور ناک توڑ دیاکپتان نے جہاز کارخ موڑ دیا اے ایس ایف کی جانب سے گرفتاری پر کوئٹہ انتظامیہ کمشنرکی دوڑیں لگ گئیں ایئر لائن انتظامیہ کےمطابق سابق کمشنراوراس کی بیٹی سےمعافی نامہ لکھوادیاگیا pic.twitter.com/3E4nYEz8Y1 — Muhammad Zareef (@muhammadzareef_) March 19, 2025

