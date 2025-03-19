In a shocking incident, former Quetta commissioner Iftikhar Ahmed’s daughter, Saima Jogezai, allegedly assaulted a flight attendant on Serene Air flight ER540 at Quetta Airport on March 18. Reports suggest both father and daughter, seemingly intoxicated, misbehaved with airline staff before boarding. Saima became agitated when asked to fasten her seatbelt, verbally abusing the crew. The pilot aborted takeoff and called security as the situation escalated. Saima then physically assaulted a female flight attendant, causing a nosebleed and breaking a tooth. Airport Security Force (ASF) detained both individuals, but pressure from the Balochistan administration reportedly led to a resolution. After providing a written apology, they were released without legal action. The injured flight attendant was taken to the hospital for treatment. Pakistan: Lawyers Brutally Thrash Clients With Chairs Outside Court, Video of Violent Brawl Goes Viral.
Ex-Quetta Commissioner Daughter Assaults Air Hostess on Serene Air Flight (Disturbing Visuals)
نجی ائیر لائن کے عملے سے مبینہ بدتمیزی۔
ائیر پورٹ سیکیورٹی فورس کا ایکشن ۔۔
سابق کمشنر اور بیٹی کو حراست میں لے لیا۔ #Commissioner #Airline #Quetta #AirPort #Islamabad #BreakingNews #GTVNews pic.twitter.com/lJ02tVlVEl
— GTV News HD (@GTVNewsPk) March 18, 2025
کوئٹہ ٹواسلام آباد سیرین ایئر کی پرواز میں سابق کمشنر کوئٹہ کی بیٹی کاایئرہوسٹس پر حملہ دانت اور ناک توڑ دیاکپتان نے جہاز کارخ موڑ دیا اے ایس ایف کی جانب سے گرفتاری پر کوئٹہ انتظامیہ کمشنرکی دوڑیں لگ گئیں ایئر لائن انتظامیہ کےمطابق سابق کمشنراوراس کی بیٹی سےمعافی نامہ لکھوادیاگیا pic.twitter.com/3E4nYEz8Y1
— Muhammad Zareef (@muhammadzareef_) March 19, 2025
#cabincrew of #SereneAir beaten by allegedly ex Govt office and his daughter hailing from #Baluchistan .#FlightCaptain of the #Islamabadbound flight from #Quetta returned back airport and handed over to security force.Crew admitted to the hospital.@PCAAOfficial @SereneAirPak pic.twitter.com/yfyuOTnw4Y
— Skynewspakistan (@obaidaghajan) March 19, 2025
