General Asim Munir, the head of Pakistan's army, has received an official invitation from the US to attend the 250th Army Day festivities in Washington, DC, on June 14. The incident takes place against a complex geopolitical backdrop and represents a significant turning point in US-Pakistan military engagement. A variety of strategic topics are anticipated to be discussed when General Munir arrives in the US capital on June 12. According to reports, US officials will put pressure on Pakistan's military leadership to act more forcefully against terror networks that still operate from Pakistan and are anti-Indian and anti-Afghanistan. These issues continue to be a significant source of disagreement in discussions about regional security. Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal Rank. Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir Elevated to Field Marshal Rank.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Invited to US Army Day Celebrations in Washington DC

US invites #Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir to the 250th Army Day celebrations in DC on June 14 Event coincidentally falls on Donald Trump's 79th birthday, adding a political undertone to the visit Munir will arrive in the US capital on June 12. American officials are likely to… pic.twitter.com/xSctwTHvA2 — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) June 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)