Major Syed Moiz Abbas Shah, the Pakistan Army officer who had reportedly captured IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman during the 2019 Balakot airstrike fallout, was killed in a terror attack by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in South Waziristan’s Sargodha region. As per Pakistan Army sources cited by Aaj Tak, Shah was killed alongside Lance Naik Jibran during the attack. In retaliation, the Pakistan Army claims it neutralised 11 TTP militants in the encounter. The army has not yet confirmed whether any high-value TTP targets were among those killed. Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Invited to US Army Day Celebrations in Washington DC on June 14; 'Another Diplomatic Setback' for India, Says Congress.

Pakistan Army Major Moiz Abbas Shah Killed in TTP Attack

Pakistani Major who claimed to have captured Wing Commander Abhinandan was killed In South Waziristan’s Sargodha region, Major Moiz Abbas Shah of the Pakistan Army was killed in an attack carried out by the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Notably, Major Shah was the same… pic.twitter.com/U190vn1e9h — Abhay Pandey (@abhaypandeyjour) June 25, 2025

Pakistan Major Who Captured Abhinandan Varthaman Killed by TTP

