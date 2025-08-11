Today, August 11, US President Donald Trump invoked the District of Columbia Home Rule Act to bring the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control. The US President also said that he is deploying the National Guard to help "reestablish law and order" and "liberate" America's capital, DC. Donald Trump further said that they will bring in the military if needed. "This city will no longer be a sanctuary for illegal alien criminals. We will have full, seamless, integrated cooperation at all levels of law enforcement and we'll deploy officers across the District with an overwhelming presence," he added. Notably, the announcement comes days after the US President promised new steps to tackle homelessness and crime in Washington. INR vs USD: Indian Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar Amid Concerns Over Proposed 25% Additional Tariffs by Donald Trump, Effective From August 27.

Donald Trump Officially Invokes 'Homerule Act', Deploys National Guard Troops in Washington D.C

NOW - Trump officially invokes "Homerule Act," deployment of National Guard troops, and federalization of police, to "liberate" America's capital, DC. pic.twitter.com/MuRfe9UmSC — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) August 11, 2025

US President Places Metropolitan Police Department Under Federal Control

BREAKING: President Trump says that in addition to calling in the National Guard to Washington D.C., he is putting the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control. — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 11, 2025

This City Will No Longer Be Sanctuary for Illegal Alien Criminals, Says Donald Trump

BREAKING 🚨 Trump on DC: "This city will no longer be a sanctuary for illegal alien criminals. We will have full, seamless, integrated cooperation at all levels of law enforcement and we'll deploy officers across the District with an overwhelming presence." pic.twitter.com/l353wGCTAC — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 11, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)