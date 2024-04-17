A Parkland High School student in North Carolina in the US was arrested after a "disturbing video" that shows him slapping a female teacher went viral on social media. In the video, the student can be seen assaulting the female teacher. Despite the aggression, the teacher displayed remarkable restraint and composure, responding to the assault by calmly stating, "Do you think that affected me anyway?" The video further shows the student threatening to slap the teacher again, to which the educator firmly responds, "I don't want it." US: Students of Deer Creek High School Kiss and Lick Feet at Fundraising Event in Oklahoma, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

US Student Slaps Female Teacher

NEW: North Carolina high school student arrested after assaulting his teacher as students in the class filmed and laughed. The teen is now facing three misdemeanor charges for assault on a government official. Unlike many other school assault cases, the district attorney… pic.twitter.com/LsKPMKEhjQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 17, 2024

