A video from the United States going viral on social media shows students of Deer Creek High School in Oklahoma kissing and sucking on feet. The 26-second video clip shows several students kissing and licking toes at a fundraising event. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on Thursday, February 29. Soon after the incident came to light, Ryan Walters, Oklahoma State Superintendent announced an investigation. He also called the incident "disgusting". In its defence, the school district said that the event was to raise money and students volunteered for it. The Deer Creek School District confirmed the video and said that students volunteered in challenges to help raise money during their philanthropy week. US Shocker: History Sheeter Son Allegedly Shoots Alabama Judge After Heated Argument in Montgomery; Arrested.

Students Lick Feet at Fundraising Event

🚨GRAPHIC WARNING- Video sent to FOX 25 shows students at Deer Creek High kissing and sucking on feet yesterday. @DCAntlers confirms the video, saying the students volunteered in challenges to help raise money for their annual philanthropy week. More at 9pm tonight on @OKCFOX. pic.twitter.com/3FaG8BbeAE — Wendy Suares📺 (@wsuares) March 1, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)