A massive house explosion that could be heard from miles away claimed four lives and left one person missing in the United States on Sunday. The blast also left a street looking like a "war zone." After receiving a 911 call reporting a "house explosion with multiple injuries and several houses on fire" at 10.23am local time in Plum, Pennsylvania, first responders discovered people trapped beneath rubble. About twenty firemen were assessed, several of whom had heat exhaustion. The explosion's cause is still unknown. However, to ensure that gas lines are secured, gas units are on the scene. China Restaurant Blast Video: 31 Killed in Gas Explosion at Eatery in Yinchuan.

Plum Explosion Video

PLUM EXPLOSION | Ring door bell footage was given to us of the devastating Rustic Ridge Dr. explosion this morning in Plum. Folks on this block tell me the heavy damage is their last concern, they’re only worried about their neighbors impacted. 1/2 @WTAE pic.twitter.com/QXdcjUkWsQ — Tori Yorgey WTAE (@toriyorgeytv) August 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)