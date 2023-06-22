At least 31 people were killed after a gas explosion ripped through a restaurant in the northwestern Chinese city of Yinchuan, reported state media. The incident occurred on Wednesday night. State-run Xinhua news agency on Thursday reported that the blast was caused by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank at the eatery. China Gas Explosion: 31 People Killed, Seven Injured After Massive Gas Explodes in Barbecue Restaurant in Yinchuan (Watch Video).

China Restaurant Blast Video:

BREAKING: Gas explosion rips through restaurant in northern China, killing at least 31 people pic.twitter.com/X8lBqh5qCE — BNO News (@BNONews) June 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)