Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, November 20, congratulated Javier Milei for winning the Argentina Presidential Election 2023. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, PM Narendra Modi said he looks forward to working closely with Milei to diversify and expand India-Argentina strategic partnership. Argentina on Sunday elected right-wing libertarian Javier Milei as its new President - rolling the dice on an outsider with radical views. Javier Milei Wins Argentina's Presidency: Fiery Right-Wing Populist Promises 'Drastic' Changes After Winning Presidential Election.

PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Javier Milei

Congratulations @JMilei for the victory in the Presidential elections. Look forward to working closely with you to diversify and expand India-Argentina strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 20, 2023

