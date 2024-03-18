Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. In a tweet, PM Modi stated, "Warm congratulations to HE Mr Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come." Russia Presidential Election Results 2024: Vladimir Putin Returns As Russia's President With 87.17% Votes, Sets Priorities for New Term.

Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2024

