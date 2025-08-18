The Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, August 16, 2025, have been revealed. They are 40-23-49-65-69, Powerball: 23 and Power Play: 3X. Who won the Powerball jackpot? No one won the Powerball jackpot which now stands at estimated USD 579 million. The next Powerball drawing is Monday, August 18. Here it may be noted that drawings are held at 10:59 pm (local time) every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries in the US. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 18, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers, August 16, 2025

