The Powerball winning numbers for Monday, November 3, 2025, have been published on the official website of Powerball at powerball.com. The winning numbers are: 43-03-32-57-40, Powerball: 18 and Power Play: 2x. Wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, which now stands at an estimated USD 420.9 million? If yes, then the answer is no one. So far, a winner has not been announced. The next Powerball draw will take place on Wednesday, November 5. Powerball lottery participants must know that Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries played in the United States. The US-based lottery requires players to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Lucky winners win a prize when they match one of the nine ways to win. Do you know Powerball lottery is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL)? A lottery player can win the Powerball jackpot by matching all five white balls in any order and the red Powerball. The prize money of the Powerball jackpot keeps rising until a winner is announced. Powerball Winning Numbers for Saturday, November 01, 2025: Who Won the USD 404.4 Million Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers for Wednesday, November 3, 2025

