The Powerball winning numbers for Wednesday, October 29, 2025, have been published on the official website of Powerball at powerball.com. The winning numbers are 60-65-49-04-24, Powerball: 01 and Power Play: 2X. Wondering who won the Powerball jackpot, which now stands at an estimated USD 376 million? If yes, then the answer is no one. So far, a winner has not been announced. The next Powerball draw will take place on Saturday, November 1. Lottery participants must remember that Powerball is one of the most popular lotteries played in the United States. The Powerball lottery requires players to select five numbers between 1 and 69 for the white balls, one number between 1 and 26 for the red Powerball. Lucky winners can get a prize by matching one of the nine ways to win, with the Powerball jackpot awarded for matching all five white balls and the red Powerball. The Powerball lottery is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL). The prize money of the Powerball jackpot continues to rise until a winner is declared. Powerball Winning Numbers for Monday, October 27, 2025: Who Won the USD 345 Million Powerball Jackpot?

Powerball Jackpot Winning Numbers for Wednesday, October 29, 2025

