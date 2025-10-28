Powerball winning numbers for Monday, October 27, 2025, have been revealed on the official website at powerball.com. The winning numbers for the latest draw are 39-17-43-51-66, Powerball: 20, and Power Play: 2X. The jackpot for this draw stood at a massive USD 345 million, but no winner has been announced yet. Powerball draws are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 PM (local time). The next draw is scheduled for Wednesday, October 29. Operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL), Powerball remains one of the most popular lotteries in the United States. Participants can win prizes in nine different ways, with the jackpot awarded to those who match all five white balls and the red Powerball. Powerball Winning Numbers for Saturday, October 25, 2025: Who Won the USD 344 Million Powerball Jackpot?

