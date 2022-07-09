A pregnant Texas woman used the reversal of Roe v Wade to argue she should be allowed to drive in a car-pool lane, since the baby she was carrying “is a life.” By law, in order to use the high-occupancy vehicle lanes, drivers must have at least one passenger. The woman, Brandy Bottone, was driving down Central Expressway approaching the exit for I-635 when she was stopped at a sheriff’s checkpoint targeting HOV drivers breaking the rules. At the time of the incident last month, she was 34 weeks pregnant.

Check Tweet:

NEW: A woman in Dallas is arguing that she can’t be ticketed for driving alone in the HOV lane because she’s 34 weeks pregnant and the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade—and Texas law now says a fetus is a person. She says they can’t have it both ways. https://t.co/LJecTAmw0i — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) July 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)