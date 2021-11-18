US President Joe Biden climbed behind the wheel of a fully electric Hummer in a test drive to tout billions in electric vehicle investment. President Biden highlighted the investments during a visit to a General Motors electric vehicle assembly plant in Detroit on Wednesday. “Anyone want to jump in the back, or on the roof?” Biden jokingly asked the journalists during his ride.

Watch the video here:

President Biden climbed behind the wheel of an electric Hummer in a test drive to tout billions in electric vehicle investment https://t.co/1uSaGXKm2K pic.twitter.com/WgLcide7Ue — Reuters (@Reuters) November 18, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)